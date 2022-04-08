Adam&eveDDB up for an Emmy, Neverland spreads its wings

The International Paralympics Committee and agency adam&eveDDB have been nominated for a Sports Emmy, the 43rd time these have been held it seems.

#WeThe15 launched with a film at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony broadcast around the world and the campaign included iconic global Out of Home sites and earned tons of media coverage.

Normalising disability is no mean feat. Must have a chance.

New UK agency Neverland (co-founded by adam&eve alumnus Jon Forsyth) has made quite a splash, contentiously, for some, with big budget betting ads.

Now it’s up for what3words, a location finder for people who slip the net in this world where the tech companies know how to find you. One for app freaks maybe but the business has been going since 2013.

Still not entirely sure from this what it does exactly but it’s intriguing enough to prompt a Google search, presumably the idea.

Fame. as Ad Contrarian Bob Hoffman often reminds us is the best a brand can do and it’s interesting to see more tech companies turning to TV for that very purpose.

Nicely done. MAA creative scale: 7.