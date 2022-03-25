Wonderhood wishes us an ‘Unhappy Mother’s Day’ for Pregnant then Screwed

0 Shares Share

Fed up of the lack of affordable childcare, campaigning organisation Pregnant Then Screwed has teamed up with Wonderhood Studios to vent their frustration.

The result is a series of Unhappy Mother’s Day cards which subvert the usual sugar-coated Mother’s Day aesthetic. They are due to be featured on BBC Breakfast, and will be delivered to Downing Street to protest against the Government’s rejection (on International Women’s Day) of a petition signed by 113,000 people demanding a review of childcare funding.

Jessica Lovell, founder & CSO of Wonderhood Studios, said: “This is such an important issue that holds women and their careers back. In the context of the cost-of-living crisis, it feels more pertinent than ever. Our ambition is to use Mother’s Day to get the issue of unaffordable childcare talked about and keep it on the agenda in a bid to drive meaningful change.”

Lauren Fabianski, campaigns and communications manager at Pregnant Then Screwed, said: “Unaffordable childcare is a significant contributor to The Motherhood Penalty. It forces women to take less well-paid roles, work fewer hours, achieve less seniority and get into debt. We think this #UnhappyMothersDay campaign is a great way to keep the national conversation going and remind the Government that mothers have had enough.”