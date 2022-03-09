W+K’s Colleen DeCourcy is 2022 Cannes Lion of St Mark

0 Shares Share

Former Wieden+Kennedy president and global CCO Colleen DeCourcy is this year’s Cannes Lions’ Lion of St Mark, its lifetime achievement award. DeCourcy is the second woman to be recognised following Mary Wells Lawrence last year.

The Lion of St Mark hails back to the days when the festival alternated between Cannes and the rather more diverting Venice.

DeCourcy, says: “I’m drawn to the fact that creativity – regardless of who or where it comes from – can change this industry and our world. If I’m proud of anything, it’s that I’ve been able to create space for people to unlock their own creative potential, showing there is room for all of us here.”

DeCourcy is the second recipient from W+K, following Dan Wieden in 2012. The first was John Hegarty in 2011. Others were Lee Clow, Joe Pytka, Bob Greenberg, Marcello Serpa, David Droga, Piyush Pandey and Prasoon Pandey, Rich Silverstein and Jeff Goodby and Wells Lawrence.