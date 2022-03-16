WARC names 2021 creative and media top award winners

0 Shares Share

WARC, which tracks awards results, has given its 2021 Creative 100 network award to WPP’s Ogilvy for the second year in succession. Ogilvy’s success, once again, was fuelled by the David agency’s work for Burger King.

Top campaign was AMV BBDO’s #wombstories for Bodyform/Libresse/Libra. AMV was runner-up to Publicis Milan in the agency rankings with Africa Sao Paulo third. Publicis Milan scored heavily for Diesel, Heineken and Barilla.

Advertiser of the year was AB InBev. CMO Pedro Earp says: “We are humbled to be ranked number one in creativity. Our journey over the last five years has embedded creativity into our core resulting in significant business growth. This transformation has defined AB InBev by its creative excellence, strategic boldness and accelerated innovation.” Restuarant Brands International was second and Unilever third, up from seventh. AMV owner Omnicom was top holding company

WPP scored strongly again in WARC’s Media 100 winning holding company of the year with Mindshare network of the year and Mediacom New York top agency. MediaCom New York’s in-video game Undercover Avatar for L’Enfant Bleu against child abuse was campaign of the year (creative by Havas Sports and Entertainment, Paris.)