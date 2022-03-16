Don't Miss

Walkers tells us to cut out the ‘f’word (fine) for Comic Relief

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 23 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Ruby Wax, comedian and mental health campaigner, fronts up a Comic Relief campaign for Walkers Crisps that focuses on mental health and encourages us not to bottle up our emotions by using the “F” word – fine – in response to “How are you?”

VCCP’s campaign responds to Walkers research showing that “I’m fine” is uttered up to 215 million times a day in the UK, when many of us are far from it.

Wax said: “For me the greatest method of entry into people’s minds is making them laugh… I’m hoping that through this campaign and banning what is, in my opinion, the most offensive ‘F***’ word out there, we can open up the conversation surrounding mental wellbeing.”

Ross Neil, creative director at VCCP, said: “Let’s face it, we’ve all had an eventful last two years. We’re using the emblem of the swear jar to discourage people from using the F-word and instead of saying fine, opening up. It really does help.”

Walkers has also pledged £2 million to Comic Relief this year to support mental wellbeing programmes.

 

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.