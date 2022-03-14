Ukraine: please support our MAA/Red Cross appeal

0 Shares Share

Most of us are showing our support for the relief and humanitarian efforts in Ukraine although some of the ad holding companies (with the notable exception of WPP) are still sitting on their well-upholstered bottoms when it comes to terminating business in Ukraine invader Russia.

Publicis Groupe, annointed today as Ad Age’s first ‘holding company of the year’ seems to be offering evacuees digs somewhere else in the empire. About 100 so far.

MAA has teamed with the Red Cross to support its appeal, not just for funds for Ukraine but also for the other global hot spots with millions of displaced people. Red Cross UK CEO Mike Adamson tells us that Ukraine could see around six million refugees, a number not seen in Europe since the end of the Second World War. But there have already been that number of Syria (where’s the connection? Begins with ‘V’.)

The Red Cross (the Russian Red Cross is helping too, as far as it can) is a neutral organisation and one of the things it needs is cash to put on pre-paid cash cards and SIM cards so that people in these ghastly war zones can have some kind of life and a means of communicating. And also support the blitzed local economy.

This will be with us for years. Please donate to either Ukraine or the wider global problems here.

Some of the ad holding companies might dip into their pockets too.