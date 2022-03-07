TheOr launches ‘vag-tastic’ permanent Vagina Museum

0 Shares Share

“Want to be the first to come?” asks agency TheOr for London’s Vagina Museum (suspect there might be a pun lurking there) as the museum moves into its first bricks and mortar home in London’s East End.

The museum says it’s the world’s first dedicated to vaginas, vulvas and the gynaecological anatomy. In previous pop-up guises it attracted more than 150,000 visitors with exhibitions including Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How to Fight Them and Periods: A Brief History.

The new pro bono TheOr campaign ‘Neighbours’ follows on from work which raised £20,000 for the museum. The new campaign features posters by by Mirjami Qin.

Vagina Museum founder and director Florence Schechter says: “We’re thrilled to be able to reopen our doors to the public. During our temporary closure, we’ve had so many people express how much they missed us. Since the beginning of this project, it’s been crucial to us for the Vagina Museum to exist as a physical space. These last few months have been tough as we’ve searched for a new home. We’re excited to become a part of the vibrant community in Bethnal Green.”

Senior creatives Amy Fasey and Jacob Hellstro?m say: “It’s been a pleasure to create some eye-catching vag-tastic work for the Vagina Museum again. Not only are they a bunch of wonderful people, driving incredible change – they repeatedly push the boundaries of the spaces they are in – allowing bravery in work that we rarely see.

“Hopefully having vaginas (and words like clit and vulva) in the public realm will help tackle the stigma surrounding gynaecological anatomy as a whole, as well as continue the museum’s mission of spreading knowledge, empowering women and raising awareness of public health”.