The war-torn week that was: some snippets from adland – Deutsch, Guide Dogs, Neverland and Amika

A lot going on in the world this week and the doings of advertisers, agencies, media owners and the rest rather pale into insignificance.

Here are a few bits though. Actually what caught our attention most (nothing to do with advertising) was the way one man’s crisis is another’s saviour. UK PM Boris Johnson has seemingly escaped his various partygate scandals by getting on the phone (it seems) to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky on a nightly basis, Boris in Churchill mode obviously.

Leave the poor bloke alone, he’s got a crisis to deal with.

Boris also took the opportunity to dish out a knighthood to Gavin Williamson, one of the worst ministers to adorn even his cabinet. A spectacular and cynical award for failure. What does former chief whip Williamson have on Johnson that we don’t know about already?

In adland we see that Deutsch LA, part of the Interpublic empire empire, is opening a London office. One of Deutsch’s biggest accounts is Yum Brands, which owns KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut among others. Mother, which handles KFC and Taco Bell (via offshoot TheOr) will have taken note.

Guide Dogs, the UK charity for people with sight loss, has appointed The Gate as strategic brand and creative partner after a competitive pitch.

Guide Dogs director of marketing and strategy Emma Foulds says: “The Gate demonstrated an impressive understanding of our purpose and challenges. Their strategic approach really sealed the deal for us, and we are delighted to begin working with them on this exciting next step for our brand.”

Neverland, the agency formed by adam&eve co-founder Jon Forsyth has got off to a flying start, producing a high profile campaign for Labroke’s last year and has now picked up Gala Bingo, which spends quite a lot on TV.

Business is business but does Neverland want to seen as a gambling specialist?

We do occasionally show you ad here and here’s one from RXM Creative for Brooklyn-based haircare brand amika. Time was when such ads tackled everyday horrors like dandruff but the sector is all about self-expression (and sustainability, natch) these days.

“What inspired us to create this campaign was amika’s wide range of products, the overwhelming reviews coming from their community and their commitment to inclusion and diversity. The insight was simple: we all have great hair days once in a blue moon, but with the right care, we can learn to love all our hair days.” says Andrea Erali, senior art director at RXM Creative.

Lively. MAA creative scale: 7.