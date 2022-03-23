Don't Miss

The Romans mix CBD with Faithless track ‘insomnia’ to help tired Brits get some sleep

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 18 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Mother-backed PR agency The Romans has worked with 90s electronic band Faithless to remix their most famous track, Insomnia, as part of a sleep campaign for luxury CBD client, OTO.

The new version of Insomnia is 27-minutes long, timed to match the amount of time that the average Brit takes to fall asleep. Apparently 82% of UK adults have suffered with insomnia, so sleep scientist James Wilson was brought in to make sure the music was played at the optimum tempo for sleep.

 

Wilson said: “When creating the right conditions for sleep, it’s important to feel emotionally and physically secure, as a feeling of safety will allow the nervous system to relax. Music can help calm the mind by creating a state of relaxation. It’s also something that many people have a strong emotional connection to, so if there is a level of familiarity in the music to an earlier period in your life, this adds to that feeling of safety that can help us fall asleep.”

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.