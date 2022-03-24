The One Show picks its new generation of creative leaders

0 Shares Share

New York’s The One Club for Creativity, which runs the The One Show and ADC annual awards, has announced its new International Board of directors (ie non-US.). Which gives some idea of the world’s top creatives. All will serve a three-year term.

They are: APAC:

Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB India, New Delhi

Reed Collins, CCO, APAC, Ogilvy, Hong Kong

Tay Guan Hin, CCO, BBDO Singapore

Thomas Hongtack Kim, CCO, RE-BE, Seoul

Steve Jackson, co-founder, Milk & Honey United, Sydney

Kentaro Kimura, International CCO, corporate officer, Hakuhodo; founder, Hakuhodo Kettle, Tokyo

Kelly Pon, CCO, BBH China, Shanghai

Jureeporn Thaidumrong, creative chairperson, CCO, GREYnJ UNITED, Bangkok

Richard Yu, regional CCO, ADK Taiwan, Taipei

Europe:

Susana Albuquerque, ECD, partner, Uzina, Lisbon; president, Clube Criativos

Claus Fischer, founder, Voss-Fischer, Frankfurt; vice president, ADC Germany; treasurer, executive board, ADC Europe

Alexander Kalchev, CCO, DDB Paris

Anu Niemonen, ECD, Wunderman Thompson Finland, Helsinki

Eva Santos, co-CCO, founder, Delirio & Twain, Barcelona

Chaka Sobhani, global CCO, Leo Burnett Worldwide; CCO, Leo Burnett UK and Fallon, London

Björn Stahl, CCO, INGO Stockholm

Wesley ter Haar, co-founder, Media.Monks, Amsterdam

Latin America:

Joaquin Cubria, CCO, global partner, GUT, Buenos Aires

Sergio Gordilho, Co-President, CCO, Africa, São Paulo

MENA/Africa:

Suhana Gordhan, ECD, Duke Group, Cape Town

Fadi Yaish, founder, CCO, and us, Dubai

Board members are responsible for input and feedback on the club’s ongoing global programming, elevating The One Show and ADC Annual Awards in rankings in their regions, connecting the club with advertising and design universities and schools, and recommending outstanding candidates to serve as awards judges.

“One reason The One Club is so prestigious is because of its exceptional Board, an impressive group of the most prominent professionals in our field,” says Kevin Swanepoel, CEO. “This diverse new group of renowned global creative leaders will play a key role in furthering our mission to support and elevate the global creative community, and solidify the relevance of our mission in their regions.”

There are lots of other awards of course: Cannes Lions probably rules the roost with the Clios and the UK’s D&AD (now global) other contenders.

Are these creatives are as well-known in the wider world as their peers might have been 10, 20 years ago?

As Sir John Hegarty say or, later, David Droga. That may be because it’s a more global business these days whereas then adland was dominated by the US with the UK occasionally threatening its eminence. Creativity does seem to have slipped down the scale somewhat, although that’s hardly The One Show’s fault.