Talon Outdoor shows programmatic OOH delivers better results than online channels

0 Shares Share

Atlas, Talon’s DSP, proves programmatic OOH delivers stronger payback on purchase intent compared to digital channels

Traditionally, Out of Home (OOH) has been considered a valuable channel for driving metrics such as impact and awareness. But now Talon’s latest research into the effectiveness of its Programmatic Demand Side Platform (DSP), Atlas, has shown that OOH can also payback on a variety of performance-based metrics more successfully than digital channels.

Atlas is the only DSP which leverages specialist data via Ada, Talon’s proprietary Data Management Platform (DMP), created to combine years of OOH planning expertise with real and recent audience behaviours. Atlas puts audiences at the core of the platform, with Atlas campaigns proven to deliver a stronger payback by identifying and targeting consumers who are more likely to be in the market for certain brands and products.

Atlas campaigns are nearly 4x more likely to drive brand consideration and twice as likely to shift purchase intent because they deliver relevant, viewed impacts within a brand safe environment. Analysis from the independent research agency, On Device Research, shows an almost perfect correlation, of 0.988, between claimed intention and actual – underpinning the impact Atlas has on maximising brands ROI by shifting real world behaviour.

Since launching in 2020, Atlas has delivered countless intelligent, data driven campaigns for clients. and demonstrated how including data, automation and attribution to OOH is delivering stronger results on core KPI’s traditionally associated with performance channels. Providing confidence in programmatic OOH’s ability to provide a direct response and act as an extension of client’s online strategies.

Talon head of insight Emily Alcorn says: “At Talon, we pride ourselves on our ability to lead and champion effectiveness within OOH , and the ambition was no different when we launched Atlas. We’re incredibly proud of the outstanding results which are a testament to our dedication in providing products and solutions that focus on delivering effectiveness for our clients.”

Josko Grljevic, chief transformation officer, says: “We built Atlas to redefine the OOH programmatic market with a data-centric platform that enables advertisers to capitalise on the wealth of OOH planning expertise. These results demonstrate how Atlas has transformed the OOH market to target and nudge consumers further along in their purchasing journey.”

Benchmarks were conducted from data analysis of Atlas campaign effectiveness studies with a sample of over n=2,400, which were then compared against On Device Research online and social benchmarks for brand uplift.

For more information contact: [email protected]



About Talon:

Talon Outdoor is a truly independent Out of Home (OOH) media specialist and a leading player in the OOH agency sector with a focus on delivering smarter, creative, technology-led and integrated OOH communications. Combining independence with a collaborative approach, Talon promotes open working between agencies, clients and media partners delivering expertise at a global, national, regional and local level.

Talon has achieved the Campaign Best Places Number 1 Medium sized UK Company to Work For and has also featured in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100, as No. 1 in Best Companies and in LSE’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

Talon handles the Out of Home media for many of the UK’s leading advertising brands through Omnicom Media Group UK agencies, along with other agencies including AMS Media Group, JAA, Havas Media Group, Goodstuff, Ptarmigan Media and Republic of Media.

Talon has offices in London, Manchester, Dublin, New York and San Diego, plus several other US cities, and has built an OOH planning and buying network covering US, EMEA, Asia and Latin America covering over 100 markets. www.Talonoutdoor.com