Screwfix is ‘the choice of champions’ in Chime360 campaign

0 Shares Share

We all feel a little bit heroic when we’ve fixed something, which is why this campaign by Chime360 gets away with its “Flashdance” meets “Superman” take on DIY.

Screwfix is owned by Kingfisher, which has also done good creative work with Uncommon on B&Q, but then that’s been the case in this category all the way back to HHCL’s “It does what it says on the tin” for Ronseal, and the man stuck to a board, dangling from a helicopter for Solvite glue.

Chime360 was founded in 2018 and is part of Chime Group, the owner of VCCP and Chime Sports Marketing. Clients include Deliveroo and wealth management company Quilter, a sponsor of England Rugby.

Jack Wallace, director of marketing at Screwfix, said, “Our customers are champions. We wanted to celebrate the critical role our customers play in making, fixing, maintaining and building by celebrating them for the super tuned professionals that they really are.”

Veryan Prigg, associate creative director at Chime360, said: “It’s about time our tradespeople were represented as the true champions they really are. Our bathroom revamps, plumbing problems and new builds wouldn’t be possible without their skill, talent and determination, Trust us when we say Screwfix really is the choice of champions.’

MAA creative scale: 6.5