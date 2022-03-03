Samsung goes into dreamy night mode for new Fashion Week campaign by Mother

0 Shares Share

The USP for Galaxy’s new S22 phone is a camera with enhanced night mode, so Mother has joined forces with Glaswegian fashion designer and night club entrepreneur Charles Jeffrey to work on a dream-like ad for the launch.

It features Jeffrey’s entourage of outrageous pals wearing clothes from his Loverboy label alongside singer Charli XCX, all creating a distinctly 80s night club-meets-David Bowie’s Ashes to Ashes video feel to it.

Alex Conaway, head of brand, mobile, wearable and hearables for Samsung Mobile UK, said: “We are thrilled to partner with these two extraordinary creative forces. Our new devices enable night photography and video capture like never before and Charli XCX and Charles Jeffrey have helped us create some of our most compelling and ground-breaking content yet.”

Charles Jeffery, founder and creative director of Loverboy, said: “The inspiration for my collections come from my love of alternative subcultures, abstract art and passion for music. This collaboration with Samsung and Charli XCX, to launch the Galaxy S22 Series, celebrates the dreamlike experiences and memories of nightlife culture and nights out with friends.”

Samsung has an innovation tech partnership with the British Fashion Council, and this spot falls into line with the brand’s “Life Opens Up with Galaxy” theme, so there is method in the surreal madness.

MAA creative scale: 7