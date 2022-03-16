Don't Miss

Samsung and Mother bring a comic twist to high fashion

Samsung UK is adding a series of six films by Mother London to mark its partnership with the British Fashion Council, showcasing the key features of the Galaxy S22 Series. The films feature designer Charles Jeffrey of fashion label Loverboy, who helpfully highlights the phone’s various features.

Running on paid social, the films are part of a Samsung series that bring together creators from across different disciplines – from musicians Yungblud and Samm Henshaw to the London Community Gospel Choir and visual artist Aries Moross.

