Renault dares to discourage owners from driving its cars

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 6 hours ago

This is a bold move from Renault and agency Publicis – an ad that advocates walking and cycling over driving.

It shows the comings and goings of three different families as they bypass their shiny new Renault hybrids in favour of greener modes of transport. The endline is, “Even if it’s a hybrid, it’s good not to use it all the time.”

Arnaud Belloni, Renault’s global chief marketing officer, said: For Renault Captur E-Tech hybrid’s new advertising film I wanted a bold approach, in line with times. For the first time, we are proactively suggesting to our customers not to use their car all the time, an unprecedented choice in the automotive industry.”

Subtly done and still feels very much like a Renault ad.

MAA creative scale: 7

 

Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

