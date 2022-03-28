Don't Miss

Qantas and The Monkeys revive rallying cry for Australia

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News, Politics, PR 6 hours ago

Here’s one to bring a tear to Dame Edna Everage’s beady eye: the return of ‘I still call Australia home’ from Quantas and Accenture’s The Monkeys, shot pre-Covid and featuring some famous expat Aussies including Hugh Jackman, Kylie, a number of choirs and, in this full version, famous landmarks.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce says: “The last major Qantas advert came as the country was rolling up its sleeves to be vaccinated so we could all reconnect, and it really struck a chord. Now that borders are finally open, and staying open, this is the perfect time to relaunch this Peter Allen classic as the national carrier’s anthem.

“The full version of this advert is effectively a short film that highlights Australia’s stunning natural beauty and unique culture while celebrating the incredible resilience that has really shone through recently.

“After a very difficult two years, we’re focused on recovery and have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline, including several new international destinations, decisions on new aircraft and recruiting more people.”

But if it’s so great why are they all somewhere else? Mustn’t mock though.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

