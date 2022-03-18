Publicis Media lands AB InBev and LVMH

0 Shares Share

Publicis Media is on a roll, winning most of giant brewer AB InBev’s $5bn global business plus French luxury goods firm LVMH in the UK and France (it previously handled most other markets.) Dentsu keeps AB inBev in some markets.

The two reviews were handled by MediaLink and ID Comms respectively.

AB InBev data and media VP Luiz Barros says: “More than selecting a media agency, our goal with this review was to choose a transformation partner that can help us to accelerate our journey and deliver strong business growth.

“Publicis Groupe and Dentsu demonstrated over the years working with us the collaboration required, and they invested heavily in new capabilities and talents that will leverage data and technology to allow us to be more innovative, efficient and effective with our media strategies.”

As you do these days. Cost doubtless played a role too but Publicis Groupe’s data set – in particular Epsilon and Sapient – are undoubtedly helped it to drag in business. WPP, which has lost out in both reviews, won’t be best pleased.