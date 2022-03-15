Don't Miss

Publicis Groupe exits Russia by ceding management to locals

Posted by: Emma Hall in Agencies, Creative, Media, News 1 day ago

First WPP, then IPG — and now Publicis Groupe is pulling out of Russia by stopping its business and investments and handing over control of its Russian operations, which has 1200 employees, to Sergey Koptev, founding chairman of Publicis in Russia, with the clear contractual condition of ensuring a future for employees there.

Arthur Sadoun, CEO & chairman of Publicis Groupe, said: “Since the start of the invasion, we have been working on exiting Russia as we strongly condemn the unilateral aggression against Ukraine. We were committed to taking strong actions that fully respond to the gravity of the situation. But we were determined to take the necessary time to come with a solution that was truly people-first, because our 1200 employees in Russia are our people too. We couldn’t just abandon them. By ceding control of our Russian operations to Sergey, we are securing a future path for our colleagues while immediately stopping all of our operations, engagement and investment in Russia.”

Publicis also restated its commitment to the safety of its people and their families in Ukraine, promising to help bring them security, relocation and financial support in whatever way they can.

Sadoun added: “The safety of our people in Ukraine remains our number one focus. We are in daily contact with all 350 of them on an individual basis and doing everything we can to protect them. From security alert systems, to psychological and mental health support, to help with visas, or guaranteeing salaries for everyone for the entire year, we will continue to stand by their side, be exhaustive in the solutions we bring and immediate in the aid we provide”

 

