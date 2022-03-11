Publicis Groupe appoints an Italian as new CCO for France

0 Shares Share

Publicis Groupe France has appointed Marco Venturelli as chief creative officer, taking responsibility for agencies including Publicis Conseil, Marcel, Leo Burnett Paris, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Razorfish. He was previously president and creative director of Publicis Conseil, which he joined from Publicis Milan – although he worked in France for many years before that.

Venturelli replaces Anne de Maupeou in the post and on the French group’s ComEx board. De Maupeou was the first woman to be awarded two Grand Prix at Cannes (for French supermarket Carrefour) and has won 94 Lions in total. She joined Publicis in 2007 as creative chairman of Marcel and before that worked at Omnicom agencies BBDO, DDB and TBWA for many years.

Anne de Maupeou said: “Marco appeared to us as a more than legitimate successor. I always thought that Marco would be the perfect cast to succeed me in this role. He has talent, he has intelligence. And above all, today, he has largely acquired a central place within the Groupe. As for me, of course, I remain close to Publicis, and to Marcel.”

Marco Venturelli said: “I joined Publicis Conseil three years ago. I am proud of what has been accomplished in recent years and especially happy to be entrusted with this responsibility for the Groupe in France. Creative talents and the quality of what they deliver every day are my priority. For me, with this appointment, it’s just the scale that changes.”