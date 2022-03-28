Pro-war ‘Z’ symbol removed from Zurich Insurance branding

0 Shares Share

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the letter “Z” has become a powerful and controversial symbol of Putin’s war, which clearly throws its presence as a brand icon for Zurich Insurance into question.

Zurich, one of Europe’s biggest insurers, has removed the symbol from its social channels, where it frequently appears in isolation, and is thinking about ditching it altogether, the Telegraph reports.

The insurer said: “We’re monitoring the situation closely and will take further actions if and when required. The Zurich brand has been around for 150 years. It is a trusted brand and we have proven our ability to change and respond to challenges over time.”

Zurich has also stopped taking on new customers in Russia.