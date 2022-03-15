Now Interpublic suspends operations in Russia

0 Shares Share

Interpublic (IPG) has finally decided enough is enough in Ukraine, suspending its business operations in invader Russia, where it has around 200 people. They’ll be paid for six months.

CEO Philippe Krakowsky (left) said in a memo: “Essentially, we hoped that by supporting our colleagues in Russia we could live up to the part of our DNA that values and seeks to protect our people across IPG, yet also live up to the international sanctions against the Russian regime.

“Had initial ceasefire talks been productive, we could have perhaps managed to do both. But recent and escalating attacks on civilian targets, including hospitals, make it regrettably clear that the trajectory of the conflict is escalating, and the war could well go on for some time.

“Therefore, we have decided to suspend our operations in Russia.”