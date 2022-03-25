Don't Miss

Nosy neighbours have a field day in VCCP’s new ‘Open up’ campaign for Wickes

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 12 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

DIY chain Wickes is launching a big brand effort in a bid to keep hold of all the new customers it acquired in lockdowns over the last couple of years.

VCCP has followed last year’s “Housebarrassment” ads with a new, more positive approach called “Open up,” in which house proud Wickes customers keep their curtains open and their lights on – and even cut a hole in a hedge — so that passers-by can get a good look at their handiwork.

Simon Learman, VCCP creative director, said: “Everyone in the UK should be able to feel proud of the place they call home. By showing a cross section of society all feeling house proud, we show how Wickes can help you banish that feeling of housebarrassment forever.”

The TV campaign breaks during Gogglebox and comes in the week that Wickes signed signed Girls Aloud singer turned TV presenter Kimberley Walsh on a two year “talent partnership.”

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.