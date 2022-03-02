Nielsen shows UK main media ad recovery – Amazon is top advertiser

0 Shares Share

Nielsen has released its adspend figures for 2021 although they’re still somewhat partial as the measurement company tries to get to grips with aspects of digital (including search) and social media.

Amazon was the top advertiser, using most main media, ahead of usual suspects Procter & Gamble and Sky.

Spending on TV, radio, press, digital display, cinema and Out of Home reached £7.379bn, just behind 2019’s £7.409bn. In Covid-ridden 2020 spend fell to £6.156bn. £5.5bn was spent on TV with OOH second on £1.2bn. Radio spend was £943m, Press £833m and cinema £102m.