M&S shows the way with Sparks app – and even produces a good ad

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 2 hours ago

Watching the first episode of The Ipcress file on ITV (good) but having to plough through endless commercials (mostly terrible – has ever so much been spent on high end production for mediocre ideas) one ad stood out: ‘Can I app it?’ for M&S’ Sparks app.

It’s probably the first good ad from M&S in years. From its new in-house department?

Sparks has transformed the dreary old high street retailer, actually offering shoppers a reason to switch (in many cases, switch back.) It actually has real benefits and (even more strangely) works.

The likes of Waitrose, whose new myWaitrose scheme offers very little of anything, should take note.

MAA creative scale: 8.

