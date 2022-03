0 Shares Share

We’ve already had The Vagina Museum this week, now we have SAXX underwear with actress Nina Bergman (courtesy of agency Quality Meats) telling us how to look after our nether regions (thanks to Adscam’s George Parker for this) plus Pubes For The Planet from Mischief. Apparently gathering your public hair helps sustainability.

Grqb them now (so to speak) before YouTube’s censors kick in.