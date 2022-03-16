Man dodges death repeatedly in French ad for inheritance service Transmissio

0 Shares Share

Death can be a sensitive subject, but Paris agency Rosa Parks has decided to have fun with it in this campaign for Transmissio, an online service that helps people pass their money on when they die.

Apparently thousands of French people die every year without sorting out their affairs, with billions of euros in assets going unclaimed.

Emmanuel Werba, co-founder of Transmissio, said: “Communicating about one’s service when one is helping people anticipate their death is not easy… But when we discovered the script and the off-beat approach it brings, we were immediately hooked! We play down the subject while getting the message across.”

Werba is right, it definitely gets the message across and it’s not an ad you are likely to forget.

MAA creative scale: 7