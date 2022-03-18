Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Transmissio by Rosa Paris

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 12 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Not entirely sure if this is good or not – but it’s certainly different.

Transmissio is a French inheritance planning online service that helps you pass your money on. That important thing lots of people never get around to because they don’t like thinking about death.

The same issue that affects our (very) bruised and battered hero here.

Certainly makes its point. Would never beyond a rage-inducing tissue meeting here.

Which is one reason why some French ads anyway are much better. Rosa Paris (formerly Rosapark) is pretty fearless and all the better for it.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.