MAA Ad of the Week: Transmissio by Rosa Paris

Not entirely sure if this is good or not – but it’s certainly different.

Transmissio is a French inheritance planning online service that helps you pass your money on. That important thing lots of people never get around to because they don’t like thinking about death.

The same issue that affects our (very) bruised and battered hero here.

Certainly makes its point. Would never beyond a rage-inducing tissue meeting here.

Which is one reason why some French ads anyway are much better. Rosa Paris (formerly Rosapark) is pretty fearless and all the better for it.