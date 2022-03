MAA Ad of the Week: Burger King from David Madrid

Hard to beat a well-crafted poster (and they don’t always have to move around, even in the digital age.)

Burger King’s plant-based Whopper from David Madrid has craft in spades, whether or not it sells any taste-alike burgers.

Art director was Carlo Jimenez, stylist Nicolas Hansen and the photographer Pal Allan.