Don't Miss

Lottery winner Allwyn starts agency search

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, Media 9 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

UK National Lottery winner Allwyn is already touring London’s larger agencies according to reports. Allwyn, aka Czech operator Sazka, takes over the lottery from long-term holder Camelot in 2024. Camelot’s account is with adam&eveDDB.

To a large degree such big lotteries are largely advertising businesses. The UK National Lottery now operates in a far more crowded market than in the early days of Camelot, with successful entrants like The People’s Postcode Lottery. All promise large sums to charities and Allwyn says it will deliver far more than Camelot has. Camelot is a highly profitable business in its own right.

Whichever agency wins, it can look forward to a £60m budget at least. All the holding companies will be forming bespoke teams to pitch.

You May Also Like

About Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.