Karmarama wins Honda UK

Karmarama, now part of Accenture Interactive, has won the Honda UK account after a competitive pitch.

Karmarama has had a long relationship with Honda including below the line work and sponsorship duties. Honda is best known in the UK (and globally) for its work with Wieden+Kennedy. W+K produced a number of award-winning efforts including the famous ‘Grrr,’ although it wasn’t the official agency of record.

Honda head of communications Olivia Dunn says: “I’m thrilled that the Karmarama team have retained our business after a competitive review process. They came with fresh thinking and great creative work and demonstrated a continued passion for our business which we have seen throughout our 18-year relationship. They very much won on merit and we’re really looking forward to continuing our journey with them.”

Karmarama CEO Ben Bilboul says: “Relationships of the length and depth that we have with Honda are incredibly rare and we feel pretty lucky and honoured to be continuing our partnership. Honda is and always has been a cornerstone account for Karmarama, delivering great category changing work. We’re looking forward to continuing this especially with the forthcoming RFU six nations campaign.”

Seems as though W+K has been wiped from history, which is a bit ungracious. Bet Accenture Interactive CEO David Droga remembers their high points.