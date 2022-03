0 Shares Share

This ruthless teen chooses his prom date based on their response to Irn Bru rather than age or looks. It’s his transformation from awkward youth to confident love god that turns a potentially ageist/sexist joke into a funny one.

We’re seeing a definite move away from ‘worthy’ advertising as marketers seek a bit of light relief. Leith takes us back to the days of more maverick creativity, and — even better — it’s seamlessly linked to the brand itself.

MAA creative scale: 8