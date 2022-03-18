Evri little helps. Hermes rebrands but will it deliver?

0 Shares Share

Few brands have inspired as much hate as Hermes, the parcel delivery firm known only for poor customer service and consistent parcel mishandling.

VCCP has bravely taken on the task of persuading us that the relaunched Hermes – now called Evri – is a whole new proposition. The campaign will run for six months and is spearheaded by a straight, feelgood ad that shows a cheerful, considerate delivery guy and the sterling service he provides to the neighbourhood.

Hermes tripled in size over the last five years and now has £1.5 billion revenues, delivering 700 million parcels for 80% of the UK’s “top” retailers.

The new line is, “Evri delivery made for you” and the name change, according Superunion, “celebrates the diversity of the incredible people that power this business and the scale and breadth of the people they serve.” Mediacom has planned and executed the campaign.

Mark Orbine, ECD at VCCP London, said: “What we’ve managed to create with Evri is a powerful film, full of warm human emotion that we can all resonate with. Look out for an Evri delivery near you as we welcome back the return of reliable delivery experiences for everyone, everywhere.”

The ad is almost enough to convince you that Hermes has changed. Ask us again in a few months.

MAA creative scale: 6.5