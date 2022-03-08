Don't Miss

Elvie celebrates ‘Smart Bodies’ in Mother’s new femtech ad

Posted by: Emma Hall in Ad Tech, Advertisers, Agencies, News

Femtech brand Elvie continues to blaze a trail for women with a new global campaign by Mother celebrating “smart tech for smart bodies” and launched, appropriately enough, on International Women’s Day.

Joyfully showcasing the range of products, from breast pumps to pelvic floor trainers, this ad features Bristol singer (and breast-feeding mother) Eva Lazarus singing lyrics co-written with Mother, and performing in a set decorated with milk-filled baubles.

Aoife Nally, chief marketing officer of Elvie, said: “Elvie continues to hear from women that they want respect and recognition for their bodies no matter their size, shape or stage of life – and don’t want to be held to societal standards. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it’s time we bust long-standing taboos and create tech that women deserve. Our goal is to empower and enable women to achieve everything their bodies are capable of.”

This one will certainly stand out if you come across it on one of the digital channels.

MAA creative scale: 8

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

