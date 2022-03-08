Elvie celebrates ‘Smart Bodies’ in Mother’s new femtech ad

0 Shares Share

Femtech brand Elvie continues to blaze a trail for women with a new global campaign by Mother celebrating “smart tech for smart bodies” and launched, appropriately enough, on International Women’s Day.

Joyfully showcasing the range of products, from breast pumps to pelvic floor trainers, this ad features Bristol singer (and breast-feeding mother) Eva Lazarus singing lyrics co-written with Mother, and performing in a set decorated with milk-filled baubles.

Aoife Nally, chief marketing officer of Elvie, said: “Elvie continues to hear from women that they want respect and recognition for their bodies no matter their size, shape or stage of life – and don’t want to be held to societal standards. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it’s time we bust long-standing taboos and create tech that women deserve. Our goal is to empower and enable women to achieve everything their bodies are capable of.”

This one will certainly stand out if you come across it on one of the digital channels.

MAA creative scale: 8