David Madrid lures meat lovers to plant-based Whopper

Burger King is currently reviewing its US creative and media – likely to be a gruelling affair as it’s controlled by zero-based budget enthusiast 3G Capital whose tentacles also reach into Kraft Heinz and AB InBev – despite winning numerous plaudits for its advertising.

Creative agency in question in David Miami, an offshoot of WPP’s Ogilvy, named after founder David Ogilvy. David Madrid is also on the case and it’s produced a worthy addition to the BK collection with Meat?, a print and poster campaign for the plant-based Whopper with the tagline “Sorry for the confusion, meat lovers.” The ads show vegetables depicted in a way that would entice the most dedicated Argentinian barbecue fan.

BK head of global brand marketing Iwo Zakowski says: “At Burger King, our plant-based products often feel, taste and look like real meat; yet many guests are skeptical. We wanted to bring a visually powerful message that makes you re-consider that not everything in life is what is seems to be. At Burger King, there is always something on the menu for everyone. We want all of our guests to be able to enjoy authentic BK flavors and invite each and every person to Have it Your Way.”

Sales of plant-based foods have slowed quite dramatically recently although that clearly doesn’t mean that everyone doesn’t have to have some.

BK’s advertising, with multi-award winners like the ‘Moldy Whopper,’ isn’t to everyone’s taste, sometimes seeming more interested in winding up bigger rival McDonald’s than flogging Whoppers.

But it’s undoubtedly given the company a head of steam which counts for a lot if you’re a challenger brand, albeit a very big one.

David (in Miami as well as Madrid) has played a pivotal role.

