CVC’s ekaterra tea giant launches global media review

CVC Capital Partners bought Unilever’s tea brands (including PG Tips and Liptons) for £4.5bn last year and new entity ekaterra (where do they get them from?) has launched a global media review through consultancy ID Comms, scheduled to complete by June.

Ekaterra head of global media Sital Banerjee says: “the successful agency will provide brilliant, passionate and dedicated media experts, thought leadership, channel neutral planning, creativity and innovative media execution within an agile set-up.”

Chief marketing and digital Officer Aparna Sundaresh says: “As a house of purposeful brands with a mission to grow a world of wellbeing, we want to choose an agency partner with a shared passion for our consumers and an appreciation for the role that our brands can play in their lives.”

Good to see that purpose hasn’t been abandoned with Unilever anyway. Ekaterra claims to be the world’s largest tea producer.