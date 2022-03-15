Creature London wins Atom Bank’s creative and strategy ahead of IPO

0 Shares Share

Atom Bank has appointed independent advertising agency Creature as its lead strategic and creative agency, without a pitch. The mobile-first bank, which launched in 2013 and broke even for the first time in 2021, is heading for an IPO and has recently raised an extra £75m in funding.

Creature will be responsible for evolving and developing Atom’s brand platform, built on the bank’s reputation of doing what’s right for customers — and for its staff, who enjoy a four-day working week.

Edward Twiddy, chief customer officer at Atom, said: “We’re now working towards the next big moments in Atom’s history, whilst driving the success of the brand as the leading option for people looking to save for their future, own their own home and grow their own business.”

Dan Cullen-Shute, CEO at Creature, said: “It’s an absolute bloody joy to be working with Atom – a bank that understands that banking itself isn’t the issue, it is what banks do to make life faster, easier and provide more value to their customers. They’re changing the world, both financial and real, and we couldn’t be more chuffed to be joining them for the ride.”