Don't Miss

Creature London wins Atom Bank’s creative and strategy ahead of IPO

Posted by: Emma Hall in Ad Tech, Advertisers, Agencies, News 7 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Atom Bank has appointed independent advertising agency Creature as its lead strategic and creative agency, without a pitch. The mobile-first bank, which launched in 2013 and broke even for the first time in 2021, is heading for an IPO and has recently raised an extra £75m in funding.

Creature will be responsible for evolving and developing Atom’s brand platform, built on the bank’s reputation of doing what’s right for customers — and for its staff, who enjoy a four-day working week.

Edward Twiddy, chief customer officer at Atom, said: “We’re now working towards the next big moments in Atom’s history, whilst driving the success of the brand as the leading option for people looking to save for their future, own their own home and grow their own business.”

Dan Cullen-Shute, CEO at Creature, said: “It’s an absolute bloody joy to be working with Atom – a bank that understands that banking itself isn’t the issue, it is what banks do to make life faster, easier and provide more value to their customers. They’re changing the world, both financial and real, and we couldn’t be more chuffed to be joining them for the ride.”

 

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.