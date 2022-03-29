Centrica review challenges The&Partnership/WPP

0 Shares Share

The&Partnership’s fabled ability to retain clients will be put to the test as British Gas owner Centrica reviews all its agency arrangements in its first such review since 2019.

T&P is Centrica’s lead creative agency, the cornerstone of a WPP entity Nucleus which also includes media via MediaCom and T&P’s MSix and CRM with Wunderman Thompson.

Centrica has taken quite a buffeting in recent years with changes at the top and now finds itself, as the UK’s biggest energy supplier, at the centre of a cost of living squeeze as the war in Ukraine accentuates already steeply rising energy prices.

Centrica says: “Since we last took our marketing communications services out to pitch in 2019, we’ve seen unimaginable levels of change both across the world and our business.

“Against the backdrop of rising costs of living not seen for decades and the increasing importance of climate change, our brand communications have never been more important.

“We’re reviewing our agencies to ensure we have the right partners to help us achieve our ambitious UK growth plans and to support our millions of customers to reach net zero.”