Cannes Lions bans Russians and Russian entries

Cannes Lions has banned Russian entries and delegates from the country from this year’s festival following the invasion of Ukraine.

Cannes owner Ascential says: “We stand together with our friends in Ukraine and our many partners and community members in Russia who strongly oppose the actions of the Russian Government.

“Despite our desire to celebrate creativity from wherever it comes, we have made the decision not to accept submissions or delegations from Russian organizations into Cannes Lions or its associated awards programmes.”

Ascential says it will make a “significant donation” to humanitarian charities working in the affected region and refund Ukrainian entrants for any categories they’ve already entered this year.