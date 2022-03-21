Cadbury’s ‘Worldwide Hide’ takes the easter egg hunt global

0 Shares Share

VCCP’s easter campaign for Cadbury lets you hide a three foot virtual egg anywhere in the world and then create a personalised clue to help someone find it. You can then choose to have eggs delivered in real life, thanks to an Amazon tie-up.

There’s also a partnership with Manchester United, including a three metre high egg planted at the team’s ground, Old Trafford.

Chris Birch & Jonny Parker, ECDs at VCCP London, said: ‘‘As lovely as getting a chocolate egg is, the real generosity and fun of Easter lies in the hiding. For the second year now everyone can get involved, young and old, in the real world and online, and hide eggs literally anywhere.”

This is a ramped up version of last year’s campaign, which saw 800,000 virtual eggs hidden, and will roll out across Cadbury’s key markets UK, Ireland, Australia and new to this year, South Africa.

Not seen the Manchester United players – including Maguire and Pogba – do their thing on social for this campaign yet, but the main film features some dreamy locations.

MAA creative scale: 7