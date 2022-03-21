Don't Miss

Cadbury’s ‘Worldwide Hide’ takes the easter egg hunt global

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 day ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

VCCP’s easter campaign for Cadbury lets you hide a three foot virtual egg anywhere in the world and then create a personalised clue to help someone find it. You can then choose to have eggs delivered in real life, thanks to an Amazon tie-up.

There’s also a partnership with Manchester United, including a three metre high egg planted at the team’s ground, Old Trafford.

Chris Birch & Jonny Parker, ECDs at VCCP London, said: ‘‘As lovely as getting a chocolate egg is, the real generosity and fun of Easter lies in the hiding. For the second year now everyone can get involved, young and old, in the real world and online, and hide eggs literally anywhere.”

This is a ramped up version of last year’s campaign, which saw 800,000 virtual eggs hidden, and will roll out across Cadbury’s key markets UK, Ireland, Australia and new to this year, South Africa.

Not seen the Manchester United players – including Maguire and Pogba – do their thing on social for this campaign yet, but the main film features some dreamy locations.

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.