BETC Paris finds surprising magic in Norauto’s repair shop

Bit much when you have to justify driving but it seems to be a preoccupation in France anyway with Renault’s recent offering and now BETC Paris for car maintenance chain Norauto – with a new “sustainable” brand platform.

More practically Norauto now majors on services including recycling old tires and batteries plus the sale of charging stations and maintaining electric and hybrid vehicles. Phew, that’s all right then.

More notably, from our perspective anyway, BETC has conjured one of those charming “real life” tales that the French are so good at and agencies on this side of La Manche seems to have forgotten how to do. But these are the ads (and therefore brands) that connect and you remember.

And this inter-generational tale is for what, essentially, is a garage.

BETC V-P Jean-Patrick Spitz says: “This new brand platform and this new ad campaign illustrate in a sincere way the essential role that Norauto is playing in the lives of car drivers.”

Ambitious maybe but an appealing tale well told.

MAA creative scale: 8.