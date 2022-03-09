Barclaycard Business baffles in new Droga5 campaign

0 Shares Share

Barclaycard business is trying to persuade SMEs that its services aren’t just about payments (with a commission to Barclacard presumably – except they don’t mention that) but a way of helping businesses manage their stock, improve cash flow, develop relationships with suppliers and protect customers from fraud.

Fair enough but does this new campaign from Droga5 actually do that? There’s a payments bit followed by a quasi-philosophical discussion between the store owner and a customer. The subject? Can they be in a hardware store if it doesn’t have hammers, even though they’re clearly in a hardware store.

All very existential. Trouble is, like many such discussions, it disappears up its own supposed intellect.

Mystifying.

MAA creative scale: 3.