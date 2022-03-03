All aboard the ‘creative pirate ship’. Grey London hires Wigglesworth from Droga5

0 Shares Share

Laura Jordan Bambach, Grey’s president and CCO, continues to beef up what she calls her “creative pirate ship” with the hiring of David Wigglesworth from Droga5 London as ECD.

Since joining Grey in 2020, Jordan Bambach has worked hard to raise the agency’s profile. Her remit for Wigglesworth is “to lead teams into the creative unknown with joy and a bit of swagger” and to “make 90% of the work 10% better and 10% of the work 100% better.” Quite a tall order.

Wigglesworth joined Droga5 in 2017 and has worked on some well-known campaigns including “Great shows stay with you” for Amazon Prime Video and “Just because” for Diet Coke. He has previously worked at Fallon, St. Luke’s, and Sony Music.

Wigglesworth said, “After meeting Javier (Campopiano, worldwide CCO), Laura and the rest of the gang at Grey, it was instantly apparent that pushing towards groundbreaking creative was the goal. With this at the heart, I can’t wait to get started working with clients and the teams to cultivate an environment where we can have raucous fun, cause a bit of creative chaos and eventually end up with the work of our careers.”

As ever, Grey (now part of WPP’S AKQA Group) is doing its best not to be seen as grey. There seems to have been some budget put behind this drive; the agency hired around 90 new staff last year, more than a third of them creative.