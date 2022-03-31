AKQA launches purpose agency AKQA Bloom with multi-awarded Burger King creatives

0 Shares Share

Ajaz Ahmed’s AKQA Group, part of WPP, is launching purpose-driven agency AKQA Bloom with awarded creatives Jean Zamprogno and Fernando Pellizzaro. The two move from David Miami (also part of the WPP empire.) AKQA Bloom will be based in Miami.

Zamprogno and Pellizzaro created Burger King’s ‘Moldy Whopper’ campaign, the most awarded of recent years.

Zamprogno says: “Bloom is an independently minded agency with full autonomy to make decisions about what clients it works with and who it hires. It will implement its own business and creative vision. AKQA is an essential part of it since we believe it’s the best place to incubate this project.”

Pellizzaro says: “The focus will be on ideas. We try to avoid labelling our work because ideas can be everything. In fact, our work is less about advertising and more about applying creativity, craft and love, so brands can go beyond their business and contribute to society in a more positive and meaningful way, helping them move from being part of the problem to being part of the solution. AKQA Bloom is ideas-led and purpose-driven.”

AKQA says: “After years of consistent great results, they were flattered to be approached by the major agencies globally. Still, they were questioning what they really wanted to do as a next step and how they could make a significant contribution to society.

“That’s when they decided to focus their energy, effort, and experience on building Bloom, with AKQA being the best place to incubate this project, sharing the same values, goals, ethics, and ambitions.”

Bloom is already working with a number of brands including Volvo, Nike and Paul Smith.

Burger King is currently reviewing its creative account at David with three agencies lined up against the incumbent. It will be interesting to see if they add Bloom to the mix.