Adam&eveDDB and VCCP face off for Virgin Media O2

0 Shares Share

UK adland’s biggest heavyweight bout of the year is underway: adam&eveDDB and VCCP for the recently merged Virgin Media O2 business, the main challenger to BT in the broadband services stakes.

Adam&eveDDB handles Virgin, VCCP 02. Director of brand and marketing Simon Groves has the unenviable task of uniting the two brands in one agency. Up until now they’ve been kept separate but with sizeable budgets for both it was inevitable that there would be, sooner or later, a shoot-out. The pitch, so far, has reportedly been “gruelling.”

Both are top four agencies by billings (A&E is currently the biggest) with, presumably, keen supporters on either side of the Virgin Media 02 equation. A&E has produced a number of big productions for Virgin, currently majoring on broadband speed. VCCP recently unleashed a winsome family of robots (below.)

Will Bubl win the day?