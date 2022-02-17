WPP’s Hogarth raids Sorrell’s Media.Monks for first global ECD Mehta

0 Shares Share

WPP content production business Hogarth Worldwide, reportedly the fastest-growing company in the WPP empire, is patting itself on the back by hiring one Mehta from Media.Monks as its first global ECD.

Mehta (above), like others of a probably older vintage including Sting and Bono, seems to have just the one name. As well as Media.Monks he has worked at Reliance Jio in India with founder Mukesh Ambani, West Venture Studios, Innocean USA, Razorfish, Tribal DDB and R/GA.

Media.Monks is the foundation of Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital S4Capital empire. Sorrell reportedly pipped WPP to the deal when he quit WPP in controversial circumstances back in 2018. Mehta looked after Media.Monks’ APAC business. He will relocate to London and then New York.

Mehta says: “It’s super rare to have people in high positions with such clarity and drive to transform a company – I experienced this from my initial connection with Mark Read (WPP CEO) whose vision to make WPP the most creative company in the world is simply brilliant.

“Mark introduced me to Rob Reilly, a powerful creative mind, Rob knows what it takes to achieve creative excellence. And then, Richard Glasson, his clarity on how Hogarth needs to Be, Behave, and Achieve. This made me extremely excited about the future of Hogarth. It’s time to think, make and scale emotional ideas so our partners can shine.”

Hogarth global CEO Richard Glasson says: “We’re delighted to welcome Mehta to Hogarth. He’s a digital-first creative leader who will bring innovative thinking and constructively disruptive ideas to our clients. He’s also an empathetic and inspiring human being, who will embrace and enhance our culture and purpose – which is just as important.”