WPP lands another global win – coffee giant JDE Peet’s

WPP has landed another big global deal following its Coca-Cola triumph last year, global creative for JDE Peet’s, which won’t mean much to many people but claims to be the world’s leading coffee and tea company. Amsterdam-based JDE’s brands include Jacobs, L’Or, Tassimo and Senseo.

Operating from WPP’s Amsterdam Campus, a bespoke team will be drawn from Design Bridge, which already has a long-standing relationship with JDE and Wunderman Thompson, for brand strategy and design with creative across more than 40 markets.

Fiona Hughes, Chief Marketing Officer at JDE Peet’s CMO Fiona Hughes says: “WPP is a creative partner with global reach, strategic vision and the required growth mindset to enable us to reach our consumers in a more holistic way. Their compelling model of bringing together the best creative expertise into a client-centric team allows us to access the full range of its agencies’ capabilities and talent.”

WPP Netherlands country manager Eric Kramer says: for the Netherlands says: “JDE Peet’s vision to drive brand value and growth through creativity is what WPP does best, and we’re delighted to be appointed as the exclusive creative partner for its global brands. The expansion of our partnership is further proof of the power of our WPP Campuses to bring our people and resources together, and our ability to convene bespoke teams for clients from the breadth and depth of WPP’s talent.

“JDE was already one of our largest and most important clients in the Netherlands, and we’re excited about the opportunity to further grow our partnership and help unleash the full potential of JDE Peet’s iconic brand portfolio.”