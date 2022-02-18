Don't Miss

Wonderhood parodies second-screeners in Three UK’s new Gogglebox idents

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

Like it or not, mobile phones are now as much a part of family life as the TV and the sofa.

Wonderhood Studios brings out the fun in this otherwise grim fact with a series of Gogglebox idents for Three UK, showing some bonding — and irritating — moments inspired by a family’s phone habits.

Sofie Saietz & Simone Weilborg, creatives at Wonderhood Studios, said: “These idents have been so fun to create. We need to credit our own families here though, as they’ve turned out to be a huge source of inspiration. Working with Rob [Leggatt, the director] to bring it to life has been a dream and his approach only made the idents funnier.”

Apparently 90% of us are second screeners; Wonderhood’s light touch and sense of humour almost make this seem OK.

MAA creative scale: 8

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

