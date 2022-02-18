Wonderhood parodies second-screeners in Three UK’s new Gogglebox idents

0 Shares Share

Like it or not, mobile phones are now as much a part of family life as the TV and the sofa.

Wonderhood Studios brings out the fun in this otherwise grim fact with a series of Gogglebox idents for Three UK, showing some bonding — and irritating — moments inspired by a family’s phone habits.

Sofie Saietz & Simone Weilborg, creatives at Wonderhood Studios, said: “These idents have been so fun to create. We need to credit our own families here though, as they’ve turned out to be a huge source of inspiration. Working with Rob [Leggatt, the director] to bring it to life has been a dream and his approach only made the idents funnier.”

Apparently 90% of us are second screeners; Wonderhood’s light touch and sense of humour almost make this seem OK.

MAA creative scale: 8