VCCP’s Violife campaign urges consumers to ‘Change your cheese, change your planet’

Vegan alternatives are made to look pretty appealing in VCCP Media’s campaign for Violife, which swaps out the word “cheese” and uses “change” instead. Anyone for a “Changeburger” or “changecake”?

The “Change your cheese” campaign, which was put together by VCCP Media with two Greek outfits — creative agency Newton and production house Topcut-Modiano — will run for the rest of the year.

Thania Drakopoulou, global marketing manager at Violife, said: “Finding the right balance and communicating how a plant-based, vegan option can find its place in every home, was not an easy task. VCCP helped us identify the right ingredients in our media ‘recipe’, resulting in a campaign that promotes the ease of turning every-day food into a delicious, dairy-free meal.”

Vassilis Maragos, managing director of Newton, said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have witnessed a global value-system shift. Based on this insight, the new Violife campaign suggests a positive change in our dietary habits through a symbolic change in the grammar of our favourite foods.”

