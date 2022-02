0 Shares Share

London agency VCCP is venturing into the metaverse with a virtual office inside a Roblox game. and very nice it looks too.

A good way of showing your clients and prospects that you get these virtual thingies.

Mind you, there’ve already been accounts of harassment and worse in the metaverse, which nobody seems to have a clue how to control.

Adland has had its own issues of course. Mind how you go guys.