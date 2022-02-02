The Kite Factory wins homeless charity Crisis UK’s media

0 Shares Share

UK homeless charity Crisis UK, has appointed independent media agency The Kite Factory to its online and offline media planning and buying after a pitch.

Crisis UK, founded in 1967, helps homeless people via its 11 centres across the UK. Services include help securing long-term accommodation, employment training and help finding work, mental and physical health support and assistance accessing benefits. The Kite Factory also won Crisis UK’s digital account in July.

TKF MD James Smith says: “It is a privilege for us to work with Crisis UK, whose life-changing services and campaigning aim to end homelessness in the UK for good. Our integrated approach is perfectly placed to support them in the evolution of a sustainable year-round programme – driving long term growth and engaging the public in new ways to support the incredible work that they do.”

Crisis UK’s Helen Radia says: “We are very excited to work alongside The Kite Factory to shape our future media plans. They will be a key partner in ensuring that homelessness is a part of the conversation all year round. We know that ending homelessness across the UK is possible and we look forward to working with The Kite Factory to help bring us closer to this once and for all.”